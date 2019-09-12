Scout Investments Increases Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX); Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Nb

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 79.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 43,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 98,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 54,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 82,089 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 5.55 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Co holds 382,532 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.05% or 9,548 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr owns 16,890 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. Cubic Asset Management Limited has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.84% or 338,571 shares. 63,563 were reported by Covington Investment. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1.08% or 227,939 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel has 11,113 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,495 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd owns 3.61 million shares. Schmidt P J accumulated 1.82% or 110,012 shares. 9,820 are held by Harvest Inc. Lifeplan owns 1,339 shares. Counselors invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 69,122 shares to 34,545 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,276 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN).