Scout Investments Increased Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $1.59 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.73 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 14,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 208,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70M, up from 193,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $96.81. About 191,714 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 3.16 million shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 131,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,123 shares, and cut its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,702 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Waddell Reed holds 0.09% or 338,088 shares. Rr Ltd stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 77,978 shares stake. 257 were accumulated by Community Bankshares Na. Castleark Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 67,659 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 53,885 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Lc. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.11% or 129,457 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Company Oh reported 3,737 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 21,258 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 3,710 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

