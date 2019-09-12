Scout Investments Increased Inphi (IPHI) Position By $2.30 Million; Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Scout Investments Inc increased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 65.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 46,080 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 116,105 shares with $5.82M value, up from 70,025 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.78B valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 851,465 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 120 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 95’s average target is 31.94% above currents GBX 72 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 17 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5. The stock of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GEMD in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 95 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 115.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.91% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72. About 3,908 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 100.07 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Gem Diamonds Limited’s (LON:GEMD) P/E Ratio Means? – yahoo.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc decreased Mettler (NYSE:MTD) stake by 3,801 shares to 22,165 valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 39,121 shares and now owns 193,097 shares. Umpqua Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $5100 lowest target. $57.75’s average target is -5.61% below currents $61.18 stock price. Inphi had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Inphi Corporation’s (NYSE:IPHI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) Shares – yahoo.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) By 34%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 355,864 shares. Jasper Ridge LP holds 4,924 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 160,062 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15% stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 446,253 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 5,871 shares. 17,348 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Lc. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 4.17M shares. Moreover, Capital Global has 0.05% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Credit Suisse Ag has 56,450 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Com holds 0.01% or 6,242 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 274,963 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 254,920 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 31,979 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.