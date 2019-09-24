Scout Investments Holds Stake in Inphi (IPHI); As Dover (DOV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 65.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 116,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 70,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 386,791 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 234,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, down from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 305,471 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,609 shares to 141,812 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 16.21 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

