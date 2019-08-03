Scout Investments Holds Stake in First Horizon National (FHN); Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Value Rose

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 343,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in First Horizon National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 2.87M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 155,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, down from 162,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office accumulated 26,211 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Strs Ohio owns 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 407,929 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 12,631 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 596,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 277 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 83,280 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 538 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 3,808 shares. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 296,122 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 113,483 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 16.86M shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.19% or 254,500 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 113,328 shares to 413,161 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 14,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,577 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

