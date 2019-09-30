Scout Investments Holds Stake in Cms Energy (CMS); Presima Upped Position in Highwoods Pptys (HIW) by $549,400

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 166,693 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (CMS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 633,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.35M, up from 874,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 607,286 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 06/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone Urges CMS to Update Drug Spending Data Dashboards

