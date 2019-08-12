Scout Investments Holds Position in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL); As Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The hedge fund held 15.10 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.25M, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 1.40 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 17/04/2018 – Plug Power May Face Pressure, Battery Slowest in More Than 4 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Plug Power Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS TO SHIP GENDRIVE CLASS-2 PRODUCT IN 3Q; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF $100M OF CONV SR; 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 23/03/2018 – PLUG POWER – ON MARCH 21, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT AMENDING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 21, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 28,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 525,917 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00 million, up from 497,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 213,268 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $263,840 activity. $233,840 worth of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) was bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares to 17,647 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,787 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PLUG shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 2.14M shares or 0% of its portfolio. American reported 136,336 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 182,551 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 595 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd owns 15.10M shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 1,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Lc owns 415,681 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 250,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.48M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny stated it has 0.15% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Adirondack Com holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 66,344 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 105,167 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 196,335 shares to 51,718 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 84,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,011 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 4.23M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 496,029 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Us State Bank De stated it has 38,370 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 140,044 shares. California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 154,845 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc accumulated 9,208 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Ajo LP accumulated 164,789 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Madison Hldg Incorporated holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 2.32 million shares. 704 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Service. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 639,706 shares.