Scout Investments Holding in Umpqua Holdings Co (UMPQ) Has Lifted by $6.13 Million as Stock Rose; Comerica Bank Has Boosted Its Centerstate Bks Fla (CSFL) Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 76,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 283,661 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 206,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 540,403 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co (UMPQ) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 382,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.50 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 661,811 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.18% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 1.03 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 5,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 44,600 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 494,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 84,081 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 117,180 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 155,815 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 448,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 873,350 shares. 471,115 were accumulated by Phocas Fincl. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP owns 584,287 shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 150,493 shares to 176,208 shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 38,300 shares stake. Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 11,542 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 588,988 shares. Alps owns 15,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 20,034 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 28,078 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6,452 were accumulated by Quantbot Lp. Huntington Retail Bank has 1,503 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 32,909 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 304,684 shares. Finance Advisory Gp stated it has 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.15% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 669,902 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.