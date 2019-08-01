Scout Investments Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Increased by $363,825 as Market Valuation Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $2.17 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 29,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 269,452 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, down from 298,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 87,255 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Agrees to Buy U.S. Fixed-Income Firm KGS-Alpha; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : BMO RAISES TO $145 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – BMO ISN’T SEEKING TAKEOVERS OUTSIDE GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT: CEO; 29/05/2018 – BMO BLOCKING ONLINE AND MOBILE ACCESS TO AFFECTED ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC NLSN.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $202 FROM $198; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 2,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 186,878 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79 million, up from 184,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $162.43. About 409,851 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

