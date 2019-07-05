Scout Investments Has Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shorts Raised By 235.14%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) had an increase of 235.14% in short interest. ECF’s SI was 24,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 235.14% from 7,400 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s short sellers to cover ECF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 8,351 shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) has risen 2.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 2,079 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 186,878 shares with $32.79M value, up from 184,799 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc. now has $19.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.06. About 356,414 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.15% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability owns 113,217 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 40,231 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Corp. Shaker Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Meridian Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 21,557 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 83,855 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advisors has 0% invested in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) for 72,310 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Raymond James Serv Advsrs owns 0% invested in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) for 100,868 shares. 17,655 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. First Hawaiian Bank holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $134.14 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.05 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

More notable recent Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Reaffirms Its 5% Minimum Distribution Policy and Declares Distribution of $0.12 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Fans of Teslaâ€™s stock might find the car makerâ€™s bonds a profitable investment – MarketWatch” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Declares Distribution of $0.13 Per Share – Business Wire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $11,909 activity. Dinsmore James Andrew also bought $11,909 worth of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares.

Scout Investments Inc decreased Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) stake by 252,236 shares to 535,749 valued at $55.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) stake by 153,583 shares and now owns 154,983 shares. Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Lp has invested 0.66% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 114,625 shares. 1,213 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.16% or 4,374 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 352 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 109 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fort Point Capital Prtn Llc stated it has 1,659 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 38,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Com owns 170,100 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 44,359 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 22,733 shares.