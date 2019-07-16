Scout Investments Has Upped Keycorp (KEY) Holding By $7.73 Million; Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 5 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $9 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $11.5 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Scout Investments Inc increased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 29.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 515,360 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 2.26M shares with $35.53 million value, up from 1.74 million last quarter. Keycorp now has $17.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 7.68M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.96 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 20,802 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Are DuPont’s Key Businesses? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.