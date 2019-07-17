Scout Investments Has Upped Its The Clorox Company (CLX) Stake; As Pulte Homes (PHM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Its Holding by $354,402

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in The Clorox Company (CLX) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 47,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, up from 81,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in The Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 545,250 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.93 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.26M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) by 184,600 shares to 216,471 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 50,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Com. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Marshall Wace Llp reported 3,959 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. 364 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 55,309 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 1,500 shares. State Street invested in 0.03% or 12.24M shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 57,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2.15 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 118,725 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 455,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 153,583 shares to 154,983 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 14,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,640 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (WMMVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.