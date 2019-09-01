Scout Investments Has Upped Arista Networks (ANET) Stake By $80.28 Million; Rogers (ROG) Sentiment Is 1.66

Scout Investments Inc increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 109.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 255,663 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 489,326 shares with $153.87M value, up from 233,663 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $226.62. About 526,359 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold their stakes in Rogers Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rogers Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 119,442 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More important recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: Buy For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista Networks: A New Phase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.