Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding; Epam Systems (EPAM) Shorts Down By 10.81%

Scout Investments Inc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 10.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 14,539 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 123,574 shares with $9.99 million value, down from 138,113 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) had a decrease of 10.81% in short interest. EPAM’s SI was 1.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.81% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 488,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s short sellers to cover EPAM’s short positions. The SI to Epam Systems Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 468,507 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Llc has 1.21% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tygh Capital Incorporated accumulated 57,458 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv owns 3,791 shares. 5,387 are held by Proshare Advisors Llc. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. 21 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 750 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 19,016 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 430,698 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,000 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants. Asset accumulated 20,393 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 123,574 are held by Scout Inc.

Scout Investments Inc increased Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY) stake by 16,566 shares to 194,758 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) stake by 8,402 shares and now owns 153,154 shares. Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa (HENOY) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 43.89 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Children Around The World – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 265,703 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,835 shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 0% or 132 shares. National Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 101,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard accumulated 4.68 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Da Davidson Com owns 2,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 5,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.17% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 394 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gam Ag stated it has 52,719 shares.