Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its J2 Global (JCOM) Stake as Shares Rose; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Castleark Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 62,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 65,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 281,322 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 78,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 83,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 394,793 shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 10,008 shares. Menta Lc accumulated 14,400 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc has 58,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP stated it has 0.27% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Citizens Bank Commerce holds 4,706 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co Inc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orrstown Fin holds 60 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Scout Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 46,087 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Lyon Street Limited Liability accumulated 6,629 shares or 1.77% of the stock.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JCOM vs. COUP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 723,253 shares to 890,717 shares, valued at $33.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 14,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 16,165 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 67,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 13,563 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2,710 shares. 16,295 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 21,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 88,770 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 9,900 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 90,829 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 5,096 shares stake.