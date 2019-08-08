Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $45.16 Million; Share Price Rose; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Increased Holding

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 447,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 193,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 640,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 2.89 million shares traded or 73.64% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 31,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 211,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 777,980 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 10,450 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 297,520 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,376 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 2,577 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.04% or 116,220 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp invested in 1.18 million shares. Enterprise Ser accumulated 133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 238,569 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 9 shares. 53,904 are held by Fjarde Ap. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 105,515 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 398,877 shares to 501,844 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 131,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 301,956 shares to 27,660 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 229,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,884 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: PXD, CABO, MMM, PRU, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W had sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.