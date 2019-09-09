Scout Investments Has Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $45.50 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 17.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 97.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 184,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 374,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.40 million, up from 189,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $254.61. About 2.70 million shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10,055 shares to 175,788 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 113,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,161 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,200 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,159 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.33 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 23,228 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,129 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 46,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,115 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 85,975 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 2,226 shares. Hudock Lc stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 500,919 were accumulated by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Security National Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 7.80M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37.17 million shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 717,314 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 325,498 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 1.85% or 77,107 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd owns 5,280 shares. 91,605 are owned by City Holding Com. Argyle Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.72% or 82,800 shares. Foundation Res accumulated 227,531 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il invested 1.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Public Limited Company has 7.86 million shares for 1.46% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.