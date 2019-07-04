Scout Investments Has Raised Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $7.95 Million; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Valuation Rose While Fil LTD Has Lifted Stake by $48.70 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 326.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 512,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,480 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.61M, up from 156,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.11. About 492,123 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (TEN) by 170.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 361,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 573,724 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 212,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 386,601 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 45,358 shares to 330,213 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,929 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 80,280 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,466 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Teton Advsrs reported 37,000 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 4,240 shares stake. Towle And Co holds 3.15% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1,235 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 5.07 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 34,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 365,618 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36M on Friday, February 8. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III also sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 9,268 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $57.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 748,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).