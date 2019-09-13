Scout Investments Has Lowered Its Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $7.32 Million; Headinvest Lifted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $789,880 as Market Valuation Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 67,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 216,070 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, down from 283,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 2.12M shares traded or 78.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,635 shares to 123,815 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 0.11% or 175,839 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.23% or 7,267 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,540 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 101,348 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Communication has 52,536 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.27% or 24,543 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.19% or 385,033 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart invested 1.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6.00M were reported by Third Point Ltd Company. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 115,653 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 18,684 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management reported 3,423 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 2.83% or 60,840 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,994 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.16% stake. 4,902 were reported by Hood River Capital Management Lc. Fund Management Sa stated it has 76,265 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 272,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 649,846 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 109,060 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,720 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Co reported 3,800 shares. Principal Financial owns 193,902 shares. 1.87M were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Fincl. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 81,829 were reported by Voya Invest Ltd Llc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 56,267 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 23.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Impinj Inc by 57,817 shares to 146,365 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 633,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).