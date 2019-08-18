Scout Investments Has Lowered Its Masimo (MASI) Stake; Rbf Capital Decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Position By $350,910

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL)’s stock declined 34.21%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 44,909 shares with $454,000 value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc now has $232.19M valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 740,972 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment

Scout Investments Inc decreased Masimo Corporation (MASI) stake by 38.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 210,192 shares as Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 335,636 shares with $46.41 million value, down from 545,828 last quarter. Masimo Corporation now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 181,837 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Ltd Company has 2,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 213,698 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. De Burlo Group Inc has invested 0.42% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 38,177 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 7,641 shares. Eam Invsts Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 252,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 133,244 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 286,131 shares stake. The New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $18000 highest and $137 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 3.40% above currents $151.25 stock price. Masimo Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham.

Scout Investments Inc increased Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 28,377 shares to 525,917 valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stake by 140,170 shares and now owns 218,435 shares. Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 126,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 65,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt stated it has 427,964 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.08% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Regions Financial Corp invested in 1,875 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). First Interstate State Bank reported 1,425 shares. Ameriprise holds 159,243 shares. Art Advisors accumulated 83,199 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 20,948 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. California State Teachers Retirement reported 44,723 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $152,202 activity. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of stock. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $112,610 was made by KNOWLES DENNIS R. on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 27.69% above currents $8.09 stock price. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,000 shares to 12,060 valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) stake by 493,408 shares and now owns 593,408 shares. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was raised too.