Scout Investments Has Lowered Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $45.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $12.01 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 14.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 447,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 193,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 640,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 2.23 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares to 68,298 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.76 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.21 million shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $29.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.