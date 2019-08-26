Scout Investments Has Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $2.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Valinor Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 27,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 932,667 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.33 million, up from 905,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.21. About 1.94M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $293.82. About 3.49 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25,045 shares. M&R Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 574 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.14M shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Com stated it has 88,064 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.16% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,931 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 43,029 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech Inc has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 577,086 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt accumulated 514,860 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Ar invested in 2,226 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 27,353 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 960,748 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 196,335 shares to 51,718 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 162,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,725 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12 million shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.