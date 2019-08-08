Scout Investments Has Lifted Its Stake in Textron (TXT) as Market Valuation Declined; As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Stake

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 332,849 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.96 million, down from 342,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 822,511 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Textron Inc. (TXT) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 15,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 383,220 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, up from 367,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 232,675 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M

