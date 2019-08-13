Scout Investments Has Lifted Best Buy (BBY) Stake by $4.03 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered by $364,395 Its Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 56,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 530,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 473,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62,071 shares to 216,929 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,448 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (WMMVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.09% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 330,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 202 shares. Alps Incorporated has 15,711 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.23% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 389,641 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 444,093 shares. Jane Street Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Noven Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 4,639 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Shellback Cap Lp has invested 0.84% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 68,691 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 18,704 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 103,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.12% or 41,231 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 51,300 shares. 31,673 are owned by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.50M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.