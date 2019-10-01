Scout Investments Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 7.84 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 81,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 676,256 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.02M, up from 595,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 6.84 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 46,900 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Inc has 0.67% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 605,449 shares. Taconic Advisors Lp stated it has 210,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 68,947 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 42,220 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 217,650 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 950,357 shares. Glendon Mgmt Lp has 225,169 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Qs Lc holds 0% or 16,136 shares. Geode reported 1.19 million shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 1,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 12,822 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Restoration Drills Help PG&E Crews Prepare Ahead of Public Safety Power Shutoffs – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Are Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.05% or 4.20 million shares. State Street invested in 0.11% or 37.83M shares. Westport Asset reported 5,505 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 58 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 1.30 million shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.15% or 896,168 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects stated it has 438 shares. Natixis reported 346,606 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Communications Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,970 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 333,450 shares. Ftb stated it has 1,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prospector Prns Limited Co reported 232,700 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 203,798 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Ranj Pillai: Yukon Has Strong Mining Support and Geologic Potential | INN – Investing News Network” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 358,037 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 244,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,209 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).