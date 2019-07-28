Scout Investments Has Increased Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position; KKR & Co LP (KKR) Has 1 Sentiment

Scout Investments Inc increased Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 7,687 shares as Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 144,858 shares with $17.38M value, up from 137,171 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc. now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 276,684 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI)

KKR & Co LP (KKR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 2 sold and trimmed holdings in KKR & Co LP. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding KKR & Co LP in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Scout Investments Inc decreased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stake by 74,214 shares to 297,815 valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 3,408 shares and now owns 104,538 shares. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gru Incorporated owns 80,307 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 68,425 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 15,004 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 30,633 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 500 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 19,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mufg Americas has 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Regions Fin holds 1,481 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,555 shares. 14,471 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 29,515 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 22.75% above currents $135.5 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform”.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. for 400,000 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 212,815 shares or 6.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 5.02% invested in the company for 2.50 million shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.34% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,345 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 2.48 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 20/03/2018 – KKR Launches China’s First One-Stop Digital Marketing Company Cue & Co; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – ABU DHABI’S MUBADALA NO LONGER IN TALKS WITH ABRAAJ TO BUY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $472.6 MLN VS $767.8 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 08/03/2018 – Exclusive – KKR appoints advisor for Aussie metering bid; 19/04/2018 – Regulated banks soften stance on leveraged lending guidance; 25/04/2018 – FSIC Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule For First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – SERB PRESIDENT’S OFFICE COMMENTS AFTER VUCIC MEETS KKR’S HUTH; 09/05/2018 – KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules