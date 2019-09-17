Scout Investments Has Increased By $1.69 Million Its Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Position; Security National Financial (SNFCA) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.00, from 3.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 6 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold holdings in Security National Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.53 million shares, down from 3.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Security National Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Lease to The Code Corporation in its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces New Leases for its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries Acquires Business and Assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations and Heber Valley Funeral Home – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Security National Financial Corporation for 60,090 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 255,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 93,878 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,329 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 26,495 shares traded or 265.70% up from the average. Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) has risen 0.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SNFCA News: 16/04/2018 – Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries Awarded Best of State Awards in Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 Rev $276.9M; 15/05/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP SNFCA.O QUARTERLY SHR $1.04; 02/04/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $9.23 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VS $8.83 AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 18/04/2018 – SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary; 19/03/2018 Security National Life Announces New Leases for Center 53 building in Murray, Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Security National Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company has market cap of $85.27 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties.