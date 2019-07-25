Scout Investments Has Decreased Its Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by $3.17 Million; Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Valuation Declined While Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Holding by $17.45 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 402,638 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 62,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,929 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 279,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 6.63M shares traded or 92.37% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft by 20,302 shares to 259,910 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.