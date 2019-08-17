Scout Investments Has Decreased Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $3.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding Boosted by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 22,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 30,570 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 52,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 490,041 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51M for 6.91 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11,449 shares to 220,479 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Aviva Plc holds 0.02% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. 1.66M are owned by State Street. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,976 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.07% or 5,253 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 4,352 shares. Prudential Financial holds 54,017 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Raymond James And Associates reported 75,573 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 603,546 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 214,600 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 32,950 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 2,900 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,064 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Co reported 2.96 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 24,141 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 23,594 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 42,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 86,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% or 604,553 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 27,394 shares. 12,650 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Us Bank De has invested 0.15% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 174,400 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Ing Groep Nv has 18,199 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moody Bank Division invested in 0.08% or 64,985 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 0.3% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).