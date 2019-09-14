Scout Investments Has Decreased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Boosted by $4.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 141,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87M, down from 148,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 126,890 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63M, up from 105,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia Is Expensive For Its Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Headwinds Adding Up – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ILMN, EXPE, ZBH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54M for 9.29 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 353,180 shares to 452,290 shares, valued at $41.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 143,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.