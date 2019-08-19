Scout Investments Has Decreased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake By $9.30 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 128.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc holds 266,992 shares with $16.61 million value, up from 116,992 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Scout Investments Inc decreased Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stake by 66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 188,546 shares as Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 97,145 shares with $10.23 million value, down from 285,691 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc. now has $40.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83M shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.06% above currents $63.48 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,300 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Greystone Managed Inc owns 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 159,193 shares. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Llc has 4,017 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,598 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 479,711 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 587,441 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 863,133 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 19,621 shares. Capstone Investment Lc invested in 0.08% or 132,431 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability has 22,100 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle reported 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186 were accumulated by Community Retail Bank Na. Papp L Roy & Associates accumulated 53,428 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.03% or 61,636 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 727,044 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation invested in 1.05% or 102,157 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Valley Natl Advisers owns 7,843 shares. Texas Bancorp Inc Tx stated it has 0.63% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 38,646 shares. Moreover, Sirios Cap LP has 1.95% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 32,530 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Spf Beheer Bv reported 740,437 shares.