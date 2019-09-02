Scout Investments Has Cut Mid (MAA) Stake; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Scout Investments Inc decreased Mid (MAA) stake by 35.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 350,469 shares as Mid (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 633,148 shares with $69.22 million value, down from 983,617 last quarter. Mid now has $14.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 425,740 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN

Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 59 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 44 sold and reduced their positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 27.24 million shares, up from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lakeland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $174.99 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is -7.80% below currents $126.68 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Scout Investments Inc increased Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 56,733 shares to 530,667 valued at $37.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stake by 2,852 shares and now owns 74,294 shares. Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 69,435 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 115,531 shares or 1.15% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 21,616 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 99,369 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 0.23% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 13,402 shares. Piedmont Inv has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1,844 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 274,118 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.33% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 1.75 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc accumulated 0.04% or 63,939 shares. Roanoke Asset holds 0.18% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $743.24 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.48M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for 331,156 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.42 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 137,727 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.15% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 97,162 shares.