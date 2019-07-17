Scout Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) by $7.26 Million as Share Value Declined; As Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined, Texas Yale Capital Lifted Stake

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 24,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, down from 104,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 369,337 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 6.26M shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 22,127 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 430,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Co holds 0.34% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 47,359 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 468,577 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 35,657 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 11,891 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 87,434 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.24% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Neuberger Berman Grp has 0.15% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Murphy Capital Mngmt has 12,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mairs stated it has 2.11 million shares. Spinnaker stated it has 8,735 shares. Campbell And Communications Adviser Limited Com holds 15,290 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 6,484 are held by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Hendley Co Inc holds 2.03% or 119,499 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Morse David L also sold $1.20 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Corning Stock Popped 15.2% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corning declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 101,342 shares. American Century Companies has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,220 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Peninsula Asset Inc reported 7,337 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. 7,799 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Greatmark Inv Partners has 20,039 shares. 1,800 are held by Security Natl. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4,689 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 70,681 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 38,283 were reported by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,964 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.01% or 2,185 shares.