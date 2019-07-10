Scout Investments Has Cut Its Position in Avalonbay Communities (AVB) by $9.84 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holding Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $210.85. About 2.38M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 49,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.29M, down from 289,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $212.75. About 309,708 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 23.02 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

