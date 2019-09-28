Scout Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) by $2.50 Million; Culbertson A N & Co Position in Chevron New (CVX) Boosted by $327,484 as Valuation Rose

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 94.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 52,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 107,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 55,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 640,432 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 155,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De has 224,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 726,972 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 3,600 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,357 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hennessy Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 334,517 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 9,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Invests Limited Co reported 1.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 137,367 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 67,789 shares to 216,070 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 358,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset stated it has 39,352 shares. Usca Ria reported 63,951 shares. Girard Prns accumulated 0.6% or 27,290 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd stated it has 10,505 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 47,514 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hills Bankshares And Trust holds 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 18,232 shares. Moors & Cabot has 1.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 79,325 shares. Telemus Lc holds 21,879 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 20,271 are held by Citizens And Northern. 31,581 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. The Michigan-based Aspen Invest has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

