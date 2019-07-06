Scout Investments Has Boosted Holding in Universal Display (OLED) by $10.33 Million; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by $409,564

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Universal Display (OLED) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 67,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,362 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 113,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Universal Display for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $190.4. About 437,397 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 5,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, up from 253,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 400,531 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares were sold by Hirons Michael L.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties Gets A New Tenant – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Names Greg Zimmerman as Chief Investment Officer – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITweek kicks off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Use OLED Screens in MacBook and iPad – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Universal Display Corp. (OLED) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Best Stocks of the Top ETF of June – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Shows Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year for OLED Displays – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

