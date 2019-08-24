Scout Investments Decreased Position in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $57.32 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $571,983; Share Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,253 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 664,687 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co owns 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,758 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 1.57 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Hendley & Inc has invested 4.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 2,481 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm accumulated 1,935 shares. Amer Century reported 0.63% stake. 30,060 were reported by Family. Paradigm Fincl Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields And owns 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,055 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold And holds 57,507 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor Natl Bank accumulated 15,342 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,100 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Ide(Biib (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,355 shares, and cut its stake in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,381 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,147 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 1.27M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Duff & Phelps Inv Management reported 1.63% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 615,413 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% or 151,330 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 72,481 shares in its portfolio. Stack Financial Mngmt has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 41,360 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 9,293 shares or 0.07% of the stock.