Scout Investments Decreased Its Mid (MAA) Stake by $38.20 Million as Share Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Provise Management Group Trimmed Position by $304,584

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 224,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 231,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 6.39M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 350,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 633,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22M, down from 983,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 104,098 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc by 26,581 shares to 271,603 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stampscom Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Orix Corporation (NYSE:IX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Barclays Public Lc invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 9,500 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited reported 5 shares stake. Narwhal holds 0.13% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 5,320 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.12% or 93,100 shares in its portfolio. Green Street owns 3.46% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 57,200 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 5,175 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 2,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,830 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 3,067 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ptnrs Group Incorporated Ag invested in 23,186 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 497,230 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 25,588 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA) by 27,306 shares to 238,001 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 33,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

