Scout Investments Decreased Its Holding in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by $435,132; Paccar (PCAR) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Position by $758,812 as Share Value Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 1,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,472 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 38,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.78. About 126,288 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 1.08M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.08 million activity. On Friday, February 1 VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold $2.26 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $1.83M were sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT. DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold 6,106 shares worth $1.39M. 10,030 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares with value of $2.26M were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $81.94M for 31.08 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

