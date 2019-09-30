Scout Investments Decreased Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $9.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Presima Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Stake by $18.52 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 231,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.18 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 433,539 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 34,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 45,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22 million, down from 80,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 107,637 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 19,122 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il stated it has 20,032 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 96,369 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Amp Invsts Limited stated it has 22,515 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 399,184 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 169,697 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,721 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 10,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arcadia Investment Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 450 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 271,110 shares to 519,568 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benck Grp (RBGLY) by 23,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.56M for 16.43 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested in 67,254 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 25,700 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 772,305 shares. Security Research & Mgmt holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.48 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 684,249 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Reilly Advsrs reported 2,472 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 90,213 shares. Thomas White Int Limited holds 0.27% or 19,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 242,500 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 146,101 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Oh has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 488,514 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 23.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.