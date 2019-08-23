Scout Investments Cut The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Holding by $17.51 Million as Market Value Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $840,455 as Valuation Declined

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 322,135 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 153,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 154,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69 million, down from 308,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 144,986 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus Announces Record Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 27,402 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 29,479 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 170,160 shares. 1,023 are held by Advisors Asset Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 39,823 shares. 7,824 are owned by Menta Capital. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 127,560 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1,665 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 31,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 144,963 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 125,452 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 83,274 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 382,815 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 535 shares. Haverford Communication reported 7,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.