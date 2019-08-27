Scout Investments Cut Paychex (PAYX) Stake as Stock Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Tctc Holdings Boosted Position

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 4.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 342,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 232,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, down from 574,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 487,507 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17,861 shares to 71,465 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,877 shares, and has risen its stake in White Mountns Insu (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.29 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 232,218 were accumulated by Scout Incorporated. Associated Banc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Allstate owns 39,116 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth LP has 12,217 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc accumulated 2,384 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 589,271 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 2,956 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.14% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Palisade Asset Ltd reported 12,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Texas-based Texas Cap Bancshares Tx has invested 0.65% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated holds 0.12% or 328,693 shares. First Bancshares invested in 0.9% or 72,968 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares to 855,180 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,827 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).