Scout Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Credicorp (BAP); Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $8.10 Million; Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58M, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 179,933 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Credicorp (BAP) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 17,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 84,709 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 67,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Credicorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 3,982 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 244,031 shares to 301,209 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,050 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Allied Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Illinois-based Blair William Company Il has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 62,863 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 2,387 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Cap Llc has 3.71% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,949 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 305 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory. 41 were accumulated by Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Company. Buckingham Asset Management Limited reported 2,493 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,780 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 62 shares stake.

