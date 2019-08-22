Scout Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Albemarle (ALB); Five Below (FIVE) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 637,344 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 10,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 244,329 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, up from 234,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 1.24M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 113,328 shares to 413,161 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology I (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 64,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,298 shares, and cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares to 111,013 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 59.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

