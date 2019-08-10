Scout Investments Boosted Portland General Electric Company (POR) Stake By $8.30 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased By $9.37 Million Its Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased Portland General Electric Company (POR) stake by 40.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 162,770 shares as Portland General Electric Company (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 565,352 shares with $29.31M value, up from 402,582 last quarter. Portland General Electric Company now has $4.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 327,912 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) stake by 11.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc acquired 191,150 shares as Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 1.92M shares with $95.61M value, up from 1.73 million last quarter. Masonite Intl Corp New now has $1.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 117,754 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Scout Investments Inc decreased Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 14,229 shares to 341,577 valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 664,687 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 8,165 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 8,375 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 5,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 189,485 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,595 shares stake. Meeder Asset holds 0.18% or 42,815 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,120 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company holds 53,012 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 28,403 were reported by Citadel Llc. M&T Savings Bank reported 4,286 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 329,373 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 17,956 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 152,447 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 55,409 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 14. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating.

