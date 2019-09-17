Scout Investments Boosted Holding in Hexcel (HXL) by $8.10 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK) Has Raised by $558,600

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 101,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 392,827 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.77 million, up from 291,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 255,302 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 811,095 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was made by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

More recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHK) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

