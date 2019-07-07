Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stock Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Visteon (VC) Market Value Declined, First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped by $18.02 Million Its Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 158,291 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 292,119 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 128 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 732,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 36,805 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Voya Invest Lc invested in 0% or 9,804 shares. 5,765 are held by Steinberg Asset. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 74 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 3,089 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 28,713 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 28,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.27% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 28,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 7,600 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. The insider HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold 2,665 shares worth $197,397. 50,000 shares were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P., worth $3.41M on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 8,264 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dean Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,105 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 50,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Axa holds 6,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 45,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability owns 38,050 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 11,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 1 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 6,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Raymond James Associates owns 11,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,529 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $296.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 22,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,306 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).