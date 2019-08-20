Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shares Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $478,800

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.82. About 361,526 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,393 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1,800 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co owns 34,735 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 63,599 shares. S Muoio & Communication Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Natixis Lp holds 162,992 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 5,737 shares. Advisory Llc holds 987 shares. 3,670 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability. 414,128 are owned by Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Godshalk Welsh Management Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 6,725 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mai Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,417 shares.

