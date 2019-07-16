Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Cut Holding by $376,200 as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 346,043 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,455 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 201,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $152.00 million for 9.26 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08 million for 15.09 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.