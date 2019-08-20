Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shareholder Markel Has Raised Stake by $9.36 Million as Shares Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Bce Com New (BCE) Holding by $405,900

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 9,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 10,615 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 19,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 466,517 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Markel Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.41. About 369,456 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

